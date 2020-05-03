On Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the death of the emir of Rano in Kano State, Tafida Abubakar, a tragedy occurred at a palace in Kano State; The Jarman Kano, Professor Isa Hashim passed away.

A funeral prayer for the remains of the late Jarma would take place at the Emir’s palace by 11am today.

According to Daily Trust, an aide who confirmed the death said, “I was informed about the death of late Jarman Kano by Makaman Kano, Alhaji Sarki Ibrahim Makaman, who said the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is going attend the funeral prayer scheduled to take place at Kofar Kudu, Emir’s Palace by 11am today.”

Late Jarmn Kano was a senior council member of Kano Emirate council, a one time lecturer at the Bayero University Kano.

He was appointed Jarman Kano by the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero following the death of the former Jarman Kano, late Alhaji Adamu Dankabo, Chairman of Kabo Air.

The emir’s death and that of Isa has added to the list of high profile deaths in Kano in recent times.

It started peaking about two weeks ago as Daily Trust reported on April 21, that over 150 people who died in Kano within a space of about three days were buried in three cemeteries.

Grave Diggers in the affected cemeteries said the frequency of burials was unusual compared to the number of people buried before the coronavirus outbreak.

