Alhaji Abdullahi Maikanti, the Chairman, Hadejia Local Government Council in Jigawa, on Wednesday said that the deaths recorded in the area had no link with coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said this in reference to rumours which alleged that over 100 people died mysteriously in 1 week in the state.

The deaths reportedly occurred between April 30 and May 6.

According to Maikanti, only three people died within the period, contrary to media reports which claimed that 100 persons died of mysterious ailments in 10 days.

The chairman disclosed that a second audit on Tuesday showed that only 47 people died in the area.

Maikanti told media in Hadejia that the deceased were elderly people with pre-existing conditions.

“After we conducted a verbal autopsy and visited Gawuna and General Hospital burial grounds, we concluded that 47 people died from April 30 to May 6.

“The deceased were aged between 70 and 100 years, and had been battling with illnesses like hypertension, asthma, and stroke among others for many years.

“In all our investigation, the deceased did not show symptoms of COVID-19,” he said.

The chairman further said that the council recently intercepted three buses conveying traders to a “wet market” in the area.

“Most of the traders came all the way from Bayelsa and Benue to buy frogs in the market.

“Our fear is that these people may carry the virus and infect our people in the market.

“But we later released the vehicles after their owners showed remorse and wrote an undertaking that they would steer clear of Hadejia and its markets for now,” Maikanti said.

He noted that intense sensitisation of residents on social distancing, coughing and sneezing etiquette, as well as the need for frequent hand washing, was being carried out in the area.

