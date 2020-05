The abducted twins of Alhaji Taofeeq (Muslim wing) have been released.

Akewugbagold confirmed this on his Facebook handle this morning.

He wrote:

Alhamdulillah! At 5:30AM of Sunday 3rd May, My abducted twin kids are released to me beside a bush after 8 days in an unknown land. Thanks to you all for your prayers and support.

Jazakumulllahu Khairan. Abere mi bo sinu Okun Oloun yo pada fun mi.

Signed: Sheikh Taofeeq Akeugbagold.

