A massive fire outbreak has been reported at a gas station in Obalende, Lagos.

The inferno which destroyed parts of a gas station took place near a BRT terminal.

So far, nothing official has been said about the cause of the fire, the extent of damage it has led to, and if there is any casualty involved.

The state’s firefighters who arrived the scene as soon as they were alerted, put out the flames which drew the attention of residents.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print