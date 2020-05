On Thursday, Kano State Ministry of Health announced 30 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths in the state.

The ministry announced this in a tweet which said three more patients were also discharged.

The total infections in the state is now 427 with 6 patients discharged and 13 deaths recorded.

