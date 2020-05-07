Lagos, the commercial capital city of Nigeria also said to be the third most stressful city in the world, a city where people are almost always awake and almost never asleep, where any little delay could cost you atleast an hour, where people fight their way into a buses and meander for hours to arrive at a 30-minute destination owing to traffic is unsurprisingly the current epicenter of the dreaded coronavirus.

For some unknown reasons, the city is set up in such a way that an average Lagosian can hardly exist without the daily hustle and bustle which involves joining the long train of traffic or hopping into an ever rowdy BRT bus on a daily basis all to make ends meet.

Driving in Lagos can almost never be achieved without some sort of ‘road drama’ or abuses as most Lagosians always seem to be in a hurry and incessantly looking for ways to beat or manoeuver the unavoidable traffic jam.

In a bid to take the ‘sting’ out, the Lagos State government had earlier placed a Ban on Motorcyles (okada) and Tricycles (keke) on leaving a greater population of Lagosians stranded and trekking long distances as the alternatives were reportedly not commensurate.

Amidst the scourge of the recent pandemic ravaging the economy and health of the world, a national lockdown was initially decreed by the federal government and was later eased with restriction guidelines from May 4 by the State government which includes a curfew from 8pm – 6am, a total ban on motorcycles across the state and buses loading up to 60% capacity. The resulting situation can only be best imagined.

Ideally, everyone will have to leave their place of work early (including those who would normally leave late so as to avoid being stuck in traffic) in order to meet up with the national curfew in a place like Lagos.

The adverse effect of this will be extreme traffic congestion, anxiety, physical and mental stress. Sellers and shop owners would have to shut down way earlier than usual in order to get home on time amidst the traffic thereby, forfeiting the extra sales made on a normal day.

Even with the sacrifices made, is there a guarantee that everyone would successfully arrive at their homes before the curfew begins… seeing as Lagos is greatly populated and there are not enough buses to carry everyone at a go especially with the bus spacing (social distancing) guidelines?

Is there a possibility that these guidelines can be implemented in ‘a City that never sleeps’

