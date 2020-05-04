Following the phased easing of lockdown From Monday, May 4, in selected states, the state government says it will not spare any erring motorists who fail to adhere to its new transportation guidelines.

The government announced via a tweet on Sunday that a special task force has been formed to enforce the new guidelines which include that all commuters wear face masks, maintain social distancing in sitting arrangement and move only between 6am and 7pm every day.

The notice read, “Enforcement of the new transportation guidelines commences on Monday, 4th of May, 2020. Motorists are hereby advised to obey the guidelines to avoid an encounter with the Special Task Force comprising the Police, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Vehicle Inspection Service, as well as Abandoned Vehicles and Parks Monitoring Committees.

“Yellow buses, popularly called ‘Danfo’, must not carry more than eight passengers (two on a row), tricycles are to carry just two passengers at the back, while private car owners must also observe social distancing.

“All commercial and commuter operations within Lagos shall be between the hours of 6am and 7pm daily. It is mandatory for all commuters to wear nose covers, wash their hands with soap under running water and, therefore, use alcohol-based sanitisers before and after each trip.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday night, of the total 2388 coronavirus infections reported in the country, 1068 cases were recorded in Lagos with about 30 attendant fatalities and 247 recoveries, the highest recorded cases by any state in Nigeria.

