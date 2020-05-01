Reports have emerged that legendary Nigerian drummer, Tony Allen has died in Paris at the age of 80.

He died on Thursday, April 30, however, details surrounding the cause of his death is unknown.

Allen is known as one of the foremost founder of Afro beats, alongside legendary singer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Many regard him as one of the greatest drummer ever lived.

Allen was a core member of Fela’s 70s band and they made several albums together. He is also known to have worked with King Sunny Ade, Max Roach, Frank Butler and many more.

