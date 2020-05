In a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Rivers, the executive Governor Of Rivers State has taken it to upon himself to match round Portharcourt to enforce the lockdown.

Today some defaulters of the directive of Rivers State government, locking down Obio/Akpor and PHALGA have been arrest by a team of security personnel who accompanied the Governor on the Exercise as he personally moves out to monitor compliance across Portharcourt & Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

