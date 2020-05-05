Mr. Celestine Umeh, a Chief Superintendent of Police in Akwa Ibom State, has allegedly arrested, detained and framed-up a businessman, Clement Asuquo Etim, who caught him in bed with his wife.

According to Sahara Reporters, CSP Umeh had been having an amorous affair with Mrs Lawrentia Asuquo, for a long time before he was caught red handed in Etim’s matrimonial bed at about 7:00pm on April 27, 2020, at Aba Ukpo Estate, Uyo.

Etim said he was provoked on seeing CSP Umeh in bed with his wife and decided to confront him along with his cousin that came with him to Calabar as a witness.

Following the confrontation, the policeman ran out with the wife and abandoned his SUV.

About two hours later, heavily armed officers from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad stormed the house and arrested Mr. Etim, his cousin, Mr Patrick Okon Edet, and his home help, Christopher Bassey.

On getting to the police command, Etim said that the police tortured them and falsely accused them of “assaulting” CSP Umeh and “stealing his mobile phones”.

Etim was detained illegally from April 27 to 30th when he was temporarily released to go and search for the keys of the SUV belonging to CSP Umeh which was abandoned at his house.

However, the cousin and home help were detained in police custody from April 27 April to May 4 when they were arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Uyo on trumped-up charges of assault and stealing.

Etim said that when he was released, he decided to go to the hospital for medical checks as blood kept coming out from one side of his ear as a result of torture by the Officer-in-Charge of General Investigation, Ekene Nwosu, who used a plank to hit his ear.

The husband said when he got home, he met it empty as his wife had fled with all their properties.

Inibehe Effiong, whose law firm is representing Etim, vowed to pursue the case to its logical conclusion until justice is served.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

