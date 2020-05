Following the ease of lockdown directive given by the Federal Government which commenced on Monday, March 4, there were series of stampedes in various public centers such as banks, ATM Stands, malls, fuel stations etc.

At an ATM in Onipanu on the same day, a Man collapses after becoming breathless while using an ATM in Onipanu, Lagos.

He was carried away by timely security officials and some well meaning citizens who tried to resuscitate him.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print