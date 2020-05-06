A self-acclaimed animal lover identified as Mr Zendi Mikuk donated a pregnant African rock python to the Jos Wildlife Park on Wednesday.

While presenting the snake to the management, Mikuk, said the African Rock Python is Africa’s largest snake.

A female python has the capacity to lay 30 to 50 large eggs and feeds on small antelopes, monkeys, guineafowl and a host of other animals.

”I am an animal lover. I am supporting the Plateau tourism corporation to restock the park with animals.

“I will also collaborate with the management of the wildlife park for the upkeep of the python and its offsprings,’’ Mukuk said.

Appealing to the public not to kill any wild animal, he said, “I am appealing to the tourism corporation to enlighten the masses on the importance of conserving the wildlife instead of using it for meat and hide.’’

The acting General Manager of the Jos Wildlife Park, Mrs Salome Bidda commended Mikuk for his donation.

“I call on members of the public to emulate this gesture which would help in preserving the park. It is a goldmine which makes the habitation complete.

“I appeal to members of the public to help support the preservation of the wildlife by making donations in cash or kind as their gestures would go a long way,’’ Bidda said.

It was gathered that the snake laid eggs few minutes after the donation took place.

