The Asian giant hornet, also known as the murder hornet has arrived the United States of America for the first time.

The hornets account for about 50 deaths yearly in Japan.

After news of the “murder hornets” been spotted in the U.S. for the first time, it generated panic.

The murder hornets are the world’s largest hornets and a sting can kill humans if stung multiple times, says experts at the Washington State University.

“They’re like something out of a monster cartoon with this huge yellow-orange face,” Susan Cobey, a bee breeder at the Washington State University’s department of entomology, said recently.

How the giant hornets native to Asia got into Washington state is still not known. Some people believe they can be transported in international cargo.

“Hornets are most destructive in the late summer and early fall, when they are on the hunt for sources of protein to raise next year’s queens,” Truscott said on the WSU’s Insider.

“They attack honey bee hives, killing adult bees and devouring bee larvae and pupae, while aggressively defending the occupied colony,” he added. “Their stings are big and painful, with a potent neurotoxin. Multiple stings can kill humans, even if they are not allergic.”

Washington state agricultural officials have asked beekeepers and residents to report any sightings of the giant hornets but advised them not to get too close.

The sting can penetrate a regular beekeeper’s suit, and state scientists had to order special reinforced suits.

“Don’t try to take them out yourself if you see them,” said entomologist Chris Looney of the state Department of Agriculture. “If you get into them, run away, then call us! It is really important for us to know of every sighting, if we’re going to have any hope of eradication.”

State officials are asking people in Whatcom, Skagit, Island, San Juan, Jefferson and Clallam counties to be very vigilant.

Conspiracy theorists think the hornets are a ploy to force people to stay indoors amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

