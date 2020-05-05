A National Health Emergency Bill sponsored by Senator Chukwuma Utazi, the lawmaker representing Enugu North senatorial district, has been introduced for the first reading in the Senate.

The bill was at the resumed plenary on Tuesday in the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

It is not clear if the bill is similar to the controversial Control of Infectious Diseases Bill which scaled the first and second readings last week in the House of Representatives.

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in his contribution, asked that before the bill is considered, the lawmakers should endeavour to get details of the bill or the gazettes copy.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan who presided over the session, directed that the bill be distributed to Senators at the plenary.

However, the bill was not considered beyond the first reading on Tuesday.

