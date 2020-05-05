On Tuesday, a 46-year-old suspected drug trafficker was nabbed in Benin by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The suspect who claimed to use the proceeds from the illicit business to sustain his family, was arrested with another 33-year-old suspect. They were in possession of 17 bags of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Mr Buba Wakawa, the Edo Commander of the NDLEA said the substance weighed about 198 kilo grammes.

According to Wakawa, a Toyota Previa bus with registration number, Lagos AKD 118 AX conveying the illicit drugs was also impounded by officers of the Okada Area Command.

The suspects were reportedly arrested at Egbeta-Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the State following a tip-off.

The suspect who hails from Abi, in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, claimed to be a farmer and cannabis was his side business.

“I am a farmer, but I also deal in cannabis to make ends meet.

“I am an intermediary between the seller and buyer. My commission is two thousand Naira per bag amounting to thirty-four thousand Naira.

“This is how I have been surviving this season. Though there is a lockdown, the drug business is still going on because customers keep coming to buy cannabis,” he said.

The second suspect, however, said that he was contacted to convey the drug.

“I am an artist by profession and I also use my bus for hire services. I was called to convey some goods.

“While on our way, we were arrested by NDLEA officers,” he said.

The 33-year-old suspect hails from Yache in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State and is married with four children.

The NDLEA Commander commended the apprehension of the suspects and disclosed that the suspects will be charged to court soon..

“The laws of the country are still in operation, therefore those who traffic illicit drugs should expect the law to take its course,” he said.

The commander said that the suspects would be charged to court soon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

