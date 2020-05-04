The federal government of Nigeria has received $311,797,866.11 recovered assets of General Sani Abacha repatriated from the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

The Attorney-General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, confirmed this on Monday.

According to Malami, the amount increased significantly from over $308 million mentioned in an earlier statement in February to over $311million as a result of the interest that accrued from February 3 to April 28, when the fund was transferred to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The Asset Return Agreement is based on international law and cooperation measures that sets out the procedures for the repatriation, transfer, disposition, and management of the assets,” he said.

