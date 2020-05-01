Nigeria has recorded 204 new cases of the novel coronavirus. This brings the total infections in the country to 1,932.

In a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, 80 of the cases are in Kano, 45 are in Lagos, while 12 are in Gombe.

204 new cases of #COVID19 reported;

80-Kano

45-Lagos

12-Gombe

9-Bauchi

9-Sokoto

7-Borno

7-Edo

6-Rivers

6-Ogun

4-FCT

4-Akwa Ibom

4-Bayelsa

3-Kaduna

2-Oyo

2-Delta

2-Nasarawa

1-Ondo

1-Kebbi

1932 confirmed cases in Nigeria

Discharged: 319

Deaths: 58

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

