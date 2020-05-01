Nigeria has recorded 204 new cases of the novel coronavirus. This brings the total infections in the country to 1,932.
In a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, 80 of the cases are in Kano, 45 are in Lagos, while 12 are in Gombe.
204 new cases of #COVID19 reported;
80-Kano
45-Lagos
12-Gombe
9-Bauchi
9-Sokoto
7-Borno
7-Edo
6-Rivers
6-Ogun
4-FCT
4-Akwa Ibom
4-Bayelsa
3-Kaduna
2-Oyo
2-Delta
2-Nasarawa
1-Ondo
1-Kebbi
1932 confirmed cases in Nigeria
Discharged: 319
Deaths: 58