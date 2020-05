A Nigerian Evangelist, Nwabueze Franklin Kelechi, of CRM (Charismatic Renewal Ministries), allegedly died after jumping from his apartment at Skyvilla, Serdang, Selangor in Malaysia on Thursday, April 30.



Ernest Ugonna Nwabueze, the younger brother of the deceased, said he received a call at about 11:30am on April 30 from a friend who informed him that a man believed to be his brother jumped from a two storey building.

