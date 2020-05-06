The general manager of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in Katsina state, Ayinde Soaga, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

A statement released by his Family says the broadcaster is in good spirit and is not bedridden as widely speculated by his friends and associates.

“The Family of Alhaji Ayinde Soaga, GM, NTA Katsina appreciates the numerous phone calls and concern raised about the report as regards his testing positive to COVID 19,”

We wish to confirm that he is in high spirits, not bedridden, as he personally called in the NCDC officials to carry out the test on him.

Aware that the COVID-19 is not a death sentence and believing in God for healing, we seek your prayers for a speedy and divine healing which Almighty Allah gives.” the statement read

