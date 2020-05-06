The Ogun State Football Association (OGSFA) has mourned the death of Chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL), Chief Chidi Ofor Okenwa, describing it as shocking.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the State Football Association, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

Majekodunmi described the deceased as an intelligent, transparent and a very committed member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and a vibrant football administrator.

“Nigeria has lost one of her best brains behind football administration in the federation,” he said.

Majekodunmi prayed to God to give the family of the deceased, the NFF, NNL, Enugu FA and the entire Football family in Nigeria, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

