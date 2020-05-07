The Organised Labour in Nasarawa State has rejected the verification forms being circulated by the state Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning.

The Union expressed its feeling in Lafia on Thursday in a statement jointly signed by state Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Yusuf Iya and his counterpart in Trade Union Congress (TUC) Mohammed Doma.

The Labour Unions directed that all civil servants should stay clear of collection and filling of the verification forms from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning.

The statement read in part:

“We agreed that issues of promotion, annual increment and salary arrears be addressed before further action and wander why the Commissioner, Haruna Ogbele, will decide to carry out this verification at this time.”

The labour has said it would not accept any form of sanction on civil servants for not participating in the verification exercise.

