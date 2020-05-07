Organizers have said that Paris will hold a men’s fashion week in a virtual format from July 9 to July 13 for the Men Spring/Summer collections 2021.

The Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode in a statement said, “This event will be structured around a dedicated platform.”

“Each house will be represented in the form of a creative film/video,” the statement added.

In late March, the organisers had said they would cancel the men’s and haute couture fashion weeks in Paris because of the coronavirus outbreak.

