The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba has assured Gov. Simon Lalong of the legislators’ readiness to support all measures taken by the government in a bid to tackle the dreaded COVID-19 in the state.

This was contained in a goodwill message to Lalong who clocked 57 years today.

The lawmakers said they would equally support measures to fight insecurity and poverty.

The message signed by the Speaker’s Press Secretary, Bulus Atang, urged the people of the state to cooperate and support Lalong’s administration to enable it deliver on its mandate of improving the lot of Plateau residents.

The lawmakers also admonished the governor to deploy his experience towards building a peaceful, prosperous and united Plateau, and prayed God to grant Lalong more years of health, wisdom, strength and divine protections.

