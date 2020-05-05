Former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye expressed his realization that all present and past political office holders in Nigeria have failed the country.

It took COVID-19 pandemic to hold the world to its knees for Melaye to state this, saying that it is high time the country rebooted.

He tweeted via his twitter handle that, “everyone who held and is holding any political office in Nigeria, whether elective or appointed including me have failed.

“We sold crude oil for 64 years but we couldn’t feed our citizens for just 2 weeks of lock down!! Well, the God of the poor will judge us all. It’s time to reboot.”

