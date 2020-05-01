Mrs Sade Jawo, A 30-year- Old pregnant woman was raped to coma inside a bush by a commercial motorcyclist in Ago Akingboye, Ondo State.

The victim had hired a cyclist at Ajagba, to take her to a farm settlement where she wanted to go and buy palm oil.

According to her, while on their way, the Okada rider, Laolu Omogunwa, convinced her that he knew another farm settlement where she could get the palm oil at a cheaper price.

She decided to give it a try, not knowing that Omogunwa had a different mission.

The motorcyclist ended up dragging her into the bush and raped her till she started bleeding and lost her pregnancy.

She said she was almost strangulated by the suspect when she resisted him, but she had to give in when she observed that he was ready to kill her and rape her dead body.

The victim passed out for close to 48 hours and was later rescued by a search party organized by her family.

Mrs Jawo revealed that the rapist took her mobile phone and emptied her purse in which she kept N150,000 that she wanted to use to buy palm oil.

Meanwhile, traditional ruler of Ajagba, Oba Adesayo Ajibade, has described the crime as a taboo in the land. He revealed that it’s a sacrilege to have sex with a woman on bare ground in Ikale land.

He added that the consequence of such act on the land are poor yields and famine unless the offenders make sacrifices to propitiate the gods of the land.

He also warned that the raped pregnant woman might not survive any subsequent sickness.

