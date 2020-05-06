On Wednesday, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office directed Russia’s communications watchdog to block online videos which purport that COVID-19 is a man-made bio-weapon.

In a statement, the office said that it has discovered videos posted on the VK social network and YouTube which allege that coronavirus is a genetically modified biological weapon.

The statement read in part, “These materials contain inaccurate socially significant information that poses a threat to people’s life and health, and that violates public order and safety.”

According to the statement, the World Health Organisation, the Russian government, or other official Russian authorities have never confirmed information about the artificial origin of COVID-19.

