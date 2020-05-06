As SAMZUGA CHAT” App officially launches, 500 youths receive appointment letters to work with SamZuga Foundation.

His Lordship, Bishop Dr Sam Zuga popularly known as the Jehovah’s Field Marshal has fulfilled part of dreams and visions to make Nigeria a better place by providing job opportunities for the agile youths as he marks his 49th birthday.

500 youths received appointment letters to work with SamZuga Foundation in their various council wards, ranging from scholarships, loan facilities, skills acquisition trainings, sport competition amongst others.

According to Bishop Sam Zuga, each of the Staff members are expected to work as Grass Root Orientation and Mobilization Agent (GOMA) with an initial salary of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000).

“This is the time, AFRICA WAKE UP sensitization campaign is very important to me. These 500 new employees are to coordinate the activities of Samzuga Foundation in their various council Wards, ranging from scholarships, loan facilities, skills acquisition trainings, sports competition, among others.”

This has been an ongoing process. The three different times they were invited for interview and other documentations, their transport as well as feeding has been taken care of.

SAMZUGA CHAT App is designed to work exactly and more effective than other communication APPS like, WhatsApp and others, boasts of more interesting features and has been successfully hosted by Google play store, Amazon store and other App stores around the Globe.

The Bishop also added that he plans to reward early users of this App pretty soon.

We shall be announcing give away packages for users of this App very soon.

