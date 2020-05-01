The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that scientists are working on 102 potential COVID-19 vaccines globally, in a bid to find a permanent solution to the novel Coronavirus that has killed many.

Documents posted on the organization’s website on Thursday reveal that eight of the potential vaccines have been approved for clinical trial.

According to the WHO, China’s vaccine clinical trial request was accepted on Thursday as the WHO only had seven vaccine requests four days ago.

Among the groups approved by WHO for clinical trials on humans, four are from China, one is from England, one is American and another is a combined American and European group. However, no African request has been approved.

The WHO, had on March 16, revealed that the American National Institute of Health (NIH) became the first institute to start testing in human trial subjects.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

