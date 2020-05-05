Modalities have been put in place for the National Assembly to probe the 5G communication network in Nigeria.

The Senate, which ordered the government to put on hold to its launch, mandated the Committees on Communication, Public Health and Science and Technology to carry out an investigation and report back within four weeks.

This was after the deliberation on a motion by Senator Uche Ekwunife, drawing the attention of the senators to the status of the 5G network in the country.

Ekwunife said her motion was borne out of the need to assure Nigerians of their safety by asking the Federal Government to postpone the launch until a proper investigation was carried out.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, said the 5G network deployment remained a controversial issue. He said the experts should be allowed to handle it and deliberate on the merits and demerits of its deployment.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele also said it would be irresponsible of any government to subscribe to a technology that won’t be safe for its citizens. He noted that no scientific research has been done by any agency of the Federal Government on the 5G network.

He added that European countries were already investigating the implications of the deployment and wondered why Nigeria had yet to do so.

