The Senate has said that it will investigate the status of the 5G Communication network in Nigeria and how the technological impact will affect Nigerians.

Senator Uche Ekwunife sponsored the motion during plenary on Tuesday.

She raised concerns about the uncertainty of whether or not 5G has been launched in Nigeria.

She further raised concerns by some scientists and medical experts that the emissions from the 5G towers could adversely affect the health of citizens by causing symptoms like damage to eyes, antibiotics resistance, and other physiological effects on the nervous and immune system.

“Mindful of the recurrent health hazards which are usually associated with technological advancements such as the 5G network and the need to conduct a thorough test prior to the deployment of new technology”.

The lawmakers, therefore, mandated its committees on Communication, Public Health, Science, and Technology to carry out the investigation and report back within four weeks.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, had on April 4, 2020, said no licence has been issued for 5G in Nigeria

The Minister’s comment comes amid rumors circulating on social media that 5G technology causes COVID-19, the coronavirus disease that has put most of the world on hold.

In a statement obtained by Channels TV, Pantami said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will never seek technological advancement at the expense of the health and welfare of its citizens.

Pantami noted that the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), “of which I am the Chairman, has not deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G.”

He said a three-month study trial had commenced on November 25, “in order to critically review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.

“As part of the study trial process, I directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participate in the trial process and my office also invited these agencies to participate in the trial.”

Pantami said the trial process has been concluded and the study and reporting process is currently ongoing.

“Government will not act on the speculations only, but rather we will take an informed decision on 5G after due consultation with experts and the public,” he said. “I have also directed the NCC to engage citizens on any questions or concerns they may have regarding 5G.

“I wish to thank the general public for reaching out to us on this issue. We advise you all to remain rest assured that the government will always take the welfare, health, and security of the public into account while considering the deployment of any technology.”

Channels Tv

