Two patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have escaped from the Oyo state Isolation centre.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde disclosed this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, while giving an update of the coronavirus situation in the state.

Makinde confirmed that the state had 33 active cases prior to the escape of the two positive patients, bringing the number of positive cases in the state to 31.

