A widow was on Tuesday, April 28, forced to boil stones for her children after enduring days of hunger in in Kasauni, Mombasa County, Kenya.

The mother of eight says that she boiled the stones to cheat her children that food was cooking for them to fall asleep.

Peninah Kitao who is a widow, blamed the tough economic times for the woes that she is going through.

According to her neighbour, Prisca Nyakaragio, she heard her children’s cries and rushed to check on the matter, only to find that she had boiled stones.

After being interviewed by Kenya’s NTV, the widow has received numerous donations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

