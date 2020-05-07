The Yobe State Ministry of Health has lost its Director of Human Resources, Alhaji Muazu Brahji.

Brahji died at the state’s specialist hospital isolation centre in Damaturu.

The deceased’s brother, Yau Ubaliyo Abubakar disclosed that Brahji died after being taken to the isolation facility on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

It was gathered that Brahji died while awaiting the result of the Coronavirus test conducted on him.

Yobe is reportedly among the states without an NCDC-approved testing centre for COVID-19. Samples collected from suspected are taken to either Abuja or Borno for testing.

