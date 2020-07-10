10 witnesses testify against Mompha

No fewer than ten ( 10) prosecution witnesses ( PWs) have testified against Ismaila Mustapha alias Mompha, before Justice A.M Liman of the Federal High Court sitting Ikoyi, Lagos.

The tenth (10th) PW was presented on Friday by the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC is prosecuting Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited on an amended 22-count charge, bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N33 billion (Thirty-Three billion Naira).

At Friday’s proceeding, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo invited the 10th prosecution witness (Pw10), Alhaji Ahmadu Mohammed, who is the defendant’s uncle.

Ahmadu, in his evidence, told the court that he and one other person are directors at Ismalob Global Investment Limited, but that Mompha was the sole signatory to the account of the company, domiciled in Fidelity Bank.

Mompha’s shares in the company, he said, are worth 600,000, while the two other directors’ are worth 200,000 each.

Ahmadu also told the court that his job was to buy the Euro equivalent of the money sent to Mompha and send back in cash to the recipient, on Mompha’s directives.

He also revealed that the company whose operations commenced in December, 2015 is not a registered bureau de change.

Ahmadu, on cross-examination, by the defence lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole SAN said there was no link between Ismalob Global Investment Limited and Mompha BDC, saying that the former is a separate company.

Meanwhile, Justice Liman adjourned till July 24, 2020 for hearing on an application, filed by Mompha, through the defence counsel for the release of his properties, seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

