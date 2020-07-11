11 corps members get service extension in Oyo

Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

The Oyo State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe said on Thursday that no fewer than 11 individuals will repeat their mandatory service to the nation in the State.

Ogbuogebe made the disclosures while speaking on the sidelines of the passing-out parade of the Batch B, Stream 2 members on Thursday in Ibadan.

According to her, the affected corps members will be remobilised due to absenteeism, absconding and other related offences, adding that 2,892 corps members are currently undergoing their compulsory one year service in the state.

The number she said is made up of 1,367 males and 1,525 females.

Noting that two corps members received honours award and a recommendation letter based on execution of Community Development Projects, Ogbuogebe also disclosed that about 40 corps members went on maternity leave, marriage and childbirth inclusive, while two died during the period.

The coordinator however said the passing out ceremony was without fun fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world.

