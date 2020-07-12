12 EFCC officials suspended indefinitely

No fewer than 12 Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials were suspended indefinitely on Monday. More officials were quizzed by the Presidential Investigation Committee, headed by Justice Isa Ayo Salami (red). Some of those grilled were handling sensitive investigations. According to findings, all the 12 got their suspension letters on Monday. “After being in […]

