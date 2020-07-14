14 airports now open for full operations – FG

As at Friday, July 24, 14 airports have been certified for resumption of commercial flights, the Federal Government has disclosed.

Domestic flight operations resumed on Wednesday July 8 with Lagos and Abuja, on July 11, four other airports including Port Harcourt Airport, Rivers State; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Maiduguri Airport, Borno and Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo State joined suit.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) inspection team has been inspecting the airport for certification.

One major requirement for approval of restart of the airports which were closed down for almost four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic was putting in place COVID-19 protocols like floor marking to ensure social/physical distancing as well as well as hygiene practices were observed.

Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu had said on July 13 that it may take the NCAA team another one week to reopen other airports.

However, as at today 14 airports have been reopened following NCAA certification.

In addition to the six listed earlier, other airports that have been certified include Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Akwa Ibom; Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; Yola Airport, Yola Adamawa; and Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar, Cross River.

Others are Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto; Benin Kebbi Airport, Kebbi; Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos Plateau State and Benin Airport, Benin Edo State.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika confirmed the development on his Twitter handle.

Like this: Like Loading...