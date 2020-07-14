14 kidnapped villagers rescued after gun duel in Katsina

Fourteen women who were abducted from Kwantawama village in Dutsinma LGA last night have been rescued by the police after a gun duel with their abductors.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed this in a statement on Saturday said the bandits numbering over 40 on motorcycles, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked the village where they kidnapped the women including children and rustled a large number of domestic animals.

He said, the DPO Dutsinma, CSP Muhammad Makama, led “Operation Puff Adder” to the village, chased the hoodlums into the fringes of Rugu forest and engaged them in a gun duel leading to their dislodgement and rescue of all the victims.

He said, one of the bandits identified as Amadu Yusuf, M, aged 30yrs of Tudu village, Kurfi LGA was apprehended just as thirty cows and sixty sheep were recovered.

“One suspected stolen motorcycle was also recovered which was abandoned by the bandits,

“Similarly, bandits attacked Zamfarawa village, Batsari LGA, and rustled animals but Dpo Batsari led Operation Puff Adder, chased and engaged the hoodlums into a gun duel. The bandits abandoned the animals and escaped into the forest. The team recovered all the rustled twelve cows and handed them over to their owners” he added

Like this: Like Loading...