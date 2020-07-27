$153m Diezani Loot: Ex-Banker Testifies Against Magu, Says He Gave N9.08bn To EFCC

Dauda Lawal, a former First Bank Executive Director appeared before the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel on Saturday and gave evidence against the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu.

Lawal who was detained by the EFCC in 2016, is currently standing trial for allegedly receiving $25m out of the $153m loot traced to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

A source close to the presidential panel said the ex-banker was summoned as part of a probe into the inefficiency of the EFCC under Magu.

Lawal revealed how he paid the sum of N9.08bn into EFCC’s account at CBN, within three weeks.

According to the source, Lawal was asked to testify without prejudice to his ongoing corruption trial.

“Lawal appeared before the panel to clarify some allegations he had made in the past against the EFCC some of which had been reported to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation. This was without prejudice to his ongoing corruption trial.

“However, Magu strolled in around 12 pm even though he was expected to arrive at 3 pm. The panel members were initially reluctant to let Magu witness the hearing but he pleaded and was permitted to do so,” the source said.

Lawal who was detained for 11 days in 2016 and had his account frozen, has continued to challenge the EFCC.

He said the EFCC promised to release him only on the condition that he return some funds.

Speaking on how he got $25m, Lawal said he received a call from a friend, Stanley Lawson, March 2015 to help collect the money, which he subsequently paid into an account provided for him.

“I had no idea of the origin of the said funds and only acted in the course of normal banking business,” he said.

Lawal said in the affidavit, “Having been invited and subsequently detained in Lagos for 11 consecutive days and without access to members of my immediate family, the EFCC investigators kept suggesting and insisting that there was a shortfall of $40m, which I had yet to account for.

“They were alleging that I had in fact taken $65m as opposed to the $25m, which I stated that I had received. The EFCC investigators interrogating me made it clear that the only way that I could/would leave detention is if I made their suggested shortfall available to them.

“Because I never had this EFCC invented $40m to give, I had to use my personal connections to source for and raise about 50 per cent of the said amount while I was in detention. I managed to borrow some of the money from the bank where I am an executive director and surrendered it to the EFCC through my legal counsel and was eventually released from detention on May 20, 2016.

“Consequently, in a three-week period between May 13 and June 6, 2016, I was made to surrender to the EFCC Recovery Account at the Central Bank of Nigeria the total sum of N9.08bn.” Similarly, Magu, in a statement through his lawyer, Shittu on Sunday, said they would no longer console any allegations. He said, “Take notice that our client can no longer fold his hands in the face of these sustained malicious attacks to prejudge him in the public space. Our client will henceforth, point by point reply to all false allegations orchestrated against him in the public space on a daily basis as well as present his comprehensive defence for the world to see.”

Like this: Like Loading...