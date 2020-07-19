19-year-old girl sleeps with 10 men in Edo

Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

BLESSING David, a 19-year-old girl, a member of Marine Girls cult group in Edo State, on Thursday said she slept with 10 men after cult initiation.

David, who was initiated into the cult group in 2019, also disclosed that sleeping with men was part of the initiation rituals.

The teenager made the disclosure at the Edo police headquarters, while being paraded by Commissioner of Police Babatunde Kokumo.

Kokumo also paraded 15 armed robbery suspects, six cultists, three kidnappers and four murder suspects.

The police chief said two suspected robbers were killed early on Thursday.

