2 cult gang members in police net over attacks on Ijede residents

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested two suspected cult gang members over series of violent attacks on residents of Ijede, in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The police said they arrested the suspects, 30-year-old Seun Alabi and Rilwan Yesufu, 27, while they were holding a procession with their cult members at Ginti, Ikorodu, ahead of a purported planned attack.

The deadly Eiye cult members were said to have engaged a police patrol team in an exchange of gunfire. The police said many of the suspected cultists escaped with bullet wounds during the shoot-out.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, told our correspondents yesterday that the suspects confessed their involvement in series of cult wars in the area.

Elkana said that on June 18, 2020 at about 12pm, detectives from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) received information from a credible source that some armed men had been sighted holding unlawful meetings at Ginti.

He said that working on the information, SARS operatives from the Ipakodo Division swiftly mobilized to the scene.

“On sighting the operatives, the cultists opened fire on them. The operatives engaged them and succeeded in arresting two of the suspects, Seun Alabi and Rilwan Yesufu.

“One cut-to-size locally made pistol with three live cartridges, acutlass and charms were recovered from them. It was revealed that the suspects are both cultists and robbers terrorizing residents of Ijede/Ikorodu and its environs,” Elkana said.

