2 killed, 17 abducted in Katsina

Multiple attacks by bandits in three local government areas of Katsina State have led to the deaths of two persons, abduction of 17 and the rustling of an undisclosed number of cattle.

At Kandawa village of Batsari Local government Area, two persons were reportedly killed.

The locals identified those killed as Malam Basiru and Sanusi Dan Almajir.

Their corpses were later brought to the District Head of Batsari’s palace in protest.

The District Head, Malam Tukur, pleaded with the villagers to accept the act as the will of God and promised to seek security intervention, which made the villagers to return with the corpses for burial.

The police are yet to respond to an enquiry on the incident.

Also, on Wednesdday, 17 women were abducted from Zakka village of Safana Local Government Area.

However, the spokesman of the police command, SP Gambo Isah, said only nine people were not seen so far as eight had been recovered through police and repentant bandits operation.

In a related development, Damari village of Sabuwa LGA was attacked in the early hours of Monday with over 40 cows rustled.

