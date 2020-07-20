20-ft container falls on bus in Lagos, kills 2- LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said two persons died while three were injured when a 20-feet container fell on a commercial bus at Ilasamaja on the Oshodi-Badagry Expressway.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the accident on Sunday in Lagos, said the dead bodies and injured persons had been taken to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA Responder.

Oke-Osanyintolu said those who died had been identified as a male and female.

He said when the LASEMA Responder got to the scene, it discovered that a truck with registration number SGM 715 XA and loaded with a 20-ft container had collided with a commercial bus discharging passengers under the bridge at Ilasamaja at about 7p.m.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the impact of the fallen truck led to the immediate death of two passengers.

He added that three other passengers, including the bus driver, were rescued with injuries and had been transferred to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA’’s Responder.

“Another three passengers escaped unhurt.

”The dead and the injured had been transferred to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA Responder,” he said.

He said that the Lagos State Transport Management Authority and the police were involved in controlling traffic in the area.

Meanwhile, Torrential rains that started at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday night and lasted several hours have killed seven people in Rafin Sanyi area of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger.

Alhaji Abdullahi Maje, Chairman of Suleja Local Government, who confirmed the incident in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday, said the downpour began at about 9:30 p.m. when residents of Unguwar Gwari were asleep.

” We have already deposited 7 corpses at Sabon Wuse General Hospital and are searching for several others that are missing,” Maje said.

“Several houses have also partially collapsed in the area, while trees fell on roads and vehicles in different parts of Rafin Sanyi.

“The roofs of several buildings, supermarkets, Kiosks and public buildings were also blown off by the rainstorm,” the chairman said.

A resident of Rafin Sanyi, Alhaji Bashiru Musa, told NAN in a telephone interview, that “the strong wind that accompanied the rains destroyed several houses, billboards, electric poles and blew off the roofs of many houses.

” Some electric poles also collapsed, which has resulted in power outage in the entire vicinity,” Musa said.

