2019 election: Court dismisses Dino Melaye’s appeal

A divisional Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, has dismissed an appeal filed by a former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

The appeal was filed to challenge the result of the November 2019 by-election in which Senator Smart Adeyemi was declared the winner.

In a verdict by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa-led three-man panel, delivered on Tuesday, the court upheld the June 10, 2020 judgment of the Kogi State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, Abuja, which upheld Adeyemi’s victory.

