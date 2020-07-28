Daily News

2019 governorship: PRP candidate in Kano, Takai, joins APC

The candidate of the People’s Redemption Party, PRP, during the 2019 Governorship election in Kano State, Malam Salihu Sagir Takai, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Takai’s defection was confirmed by his media aide, Abdullahi Musa Huguma.

Huguma said the defection followed due consultations with all stakeholders of the 44 local governments of the state, including the academics, the clergy, technocrats who formed part of his political journey since the year 2011.

Details later

