2020/21 EPL season kick off September 12

THE 2020/21 Premier League season will begin on September 12, the league has announced.

The 20 top-flight clubs gathered for their final shareholders’ meeting yesterday, with the final round of games taking place tomorrow

A statement from the Premier League read: “Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020.

“The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

The EFL have also confirmed that their season will begin at the same time as the Premier League.

The Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two will conclude on May 8/9 with the Sky Bet Play-Off Finals reverting back to their Spring Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May.

“Work is currently underway in respect of fixture scheduling and details will be announced in due course as to when full fixture lists for 2020/21 will be made available,” an EFL statement said.

