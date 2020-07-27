2023: Buhari, Tinubu, govs, urged to resolve APC crises

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professional Forum has asked President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu, APC governors and other stakeholders to resolve the crises in the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Addressing newsmen at the APC National Secretariat on Monday, in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the Forum, Akeem Akintayo said some members of the party were yet to withdraw their cases in court, contrary to Buhari’s directive and the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The Forum urged the national leadership of the party to take disciplinary action against those still acting in defiance of the NEC directives.

“We are here to call on the President, President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the leaders and stakeholders of the party to step in to save APC from the crises that almost engulfed her.

“That the President helps the reconciliatory process of the party by releasing appointment for boards to help boost the party’s reward system amongst many aggrieved members that have worked for the party without rewards.

“We strongly believe that a good reward system will give foundation to the peace and reconciliation that the President has begun with the setting up of the APC National Caretakers Committee.

“More is needed to be achieved for total resolution of the crisis in the party.

“Politics is interest and there is less tension when labourers get their due reward, bearing this in mind, we hereby appeal to the President to further enhance party loyalty and structures by empowering the party’s National Caretaker Committee to nominate those who participated actively to install his government.

“There is greater need to allow the party leadership more roles in composition of boards of agencies and relevant appointments to further the ongoing reconciliation of our aggrieved members,” the group said.

