The Street Journal has learnt that 212 Nigerians stranded in Egypt arrived the Federal Capital Territory on Friday, July 31, 2020.

A tweet by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) revealed that the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at exactly 1:50 pm on Friday.

According to the tweet, the latest evacuees arrived at the Federal Capital via Egypt Air.

“EGYPTAIR conveying 212 Stranded Nigerians arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at exactly 1350HRS today 31st of July, 2020.

“All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 before boarding and will now proceed on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on #COVID-19,” NiDCOM tweeted.

This latest evacuation brings to about 7,000 the total number of Nigerians that have been brought back home successfully under the emergency arrangement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It would be recalled that domestic and international flights were banned since March as part of the measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week alone, two batches of stranded Nigerians – 156 from Niger Republic and another 98 had arrived the country on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Similarly, about 1,000 Nigerians are currently stranded in the United Arab Emirates and are soliciting the Federal Government’s support for their repatriation.

The UAE has given foreign nationals with expired visas until August 11, 2020, to either leave or renew them; or face the full wrath of the law.

The post 212 Nigerians Stranded In Egypt Arrive Abuja appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...