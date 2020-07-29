Daily News

29 escape from police cell in Abia

By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia 

Twenty-nine suspects detained at the Central Police Station (CPS) in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, have escaped.

The suspects were said to have fled Saturday night.

Twenty of them have been rearrested, while nine are unaccounted for, The Nation learned.

It was gathered that the suspects fled after overpowering the cell guard.

Police spokesman Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident, urging members of the public to report to the nearest police station should the see the escapees.

