30 armed robbers, 26 kidnappers, others paraded in Kano

No fewer than 30 suspected armed robbers and 26 alleged kidnappers have been arrested by operatives of operation puff adder of Kano Police Command.

The suspects were among 392 suspected criminals paraded for various offences by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani on Thursday at the Bompai Police Command.

The suspects were arrested from different locations between May 15th and July 22, 2020, based on actionable intelligence spurred by sustained community policing strategy of the command.

Parading the suspects, CP Sani said twelve riffles, including three AK47 and cache of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

He said 23 vehicles, eight tricycles and seven motorcycles were also recovered by the police and two kidnapped victims rescued.

CP Sani who attributed the feat recorded by the command to sustained community engagement, amplified the call for more synergy between public and security agencies with a view to stem the tides of crime in the society.

The police chief assured the people of Kano that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure safety of lives and properties before, during and after the eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

Like this: Like Loading...